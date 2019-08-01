CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men are hospitalized after being shot on Bearing Way in the City of South Fulton Thursday night.
Investigators told CBS46 News that two adult males were shot at 5700 Bearing Way. What sparked the shooting is unclear and police did not speculate on a motive.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim’s condition appeared to be non-life threatening while the other victim’s condition was unknown, according to police.
CBS46 News will have more information as it is released by the City of South Fulton Police Department.
