CARROLL Co., GA (CBS46)—Carroll County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help to locate an alleged wallet thief.
According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, three women were captured on video stealing a nurse’s wallet at the Carrollton Nursing and Rehab.
The theft reportedly happened on February 20.
After the theft, the women attempted to make a transaction with the victim’s debit and credit cards from a Walmart in Bremen, GA, officials wrote.
These women are suspected in similar a crime in Paulding County as well, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Williamson with the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at 770-830-5916.
