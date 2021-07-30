ATLANTA (CBS46)—Despite record homicide statistics, city of Atlanta detectives continue to work behind the scenes to solve some of the most serious crimes that plague the city.
The latest technology and security camera footage may give officers a leg up in investigating heinous crimes, but investigators still need help from the public.
Detectives reached out to CBS46 hoping our viewers can give officers any clues that can bring a murderer to justice.
The shooting happened on July 17.
Police said Danzel Mullins, 34, was driving in his car on Cunningham Place, just blocks away from Morehouse College.
Moments later, gunfire rang out, striking Mullins.
Someone called 911, however, medical personnel were not able to save Mullins’ life. A police spokesperson said he died at the scene of the broad daylight shooting.
Officers are still trying to determine why someone would want to shoot Mullins.
Investigators did catch a break in the case, but they still need the public’s help to solve this latest homicide.
12 days after the deadly shooting, on July 29, police released a surveillance video they hope will assist investigators.
Police believe someone in a blue Nissan SUV fired the fatal shots.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
