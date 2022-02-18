ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — The Acworth Police Department is looking for Chance Matthew Sapp, who has an active warrant for Aggravated Child Molestation and Child Molestation.
According to the criminal warrant for Chance Matthew Sapp, he is accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl at the Avana Acworth apartment complex.
The first incident happened on Oct. 31, 2021, when he reportedly forced the girl to perform oral sex. The second incident happened between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 when he allegedly pulled the girl into bathroom and tried to kiss her. Additionally, Sapp is accused of entering the girl's bedroom between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 and fondling her legs and buttocks under her clothing when she was asleep.
If you know the location of Chase Sapp, please call 770-974-1232.
