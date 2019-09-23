SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett police are looking for a man they say scammed at least two people out of money they paid for roofing services.
Eric Lopez, who police believe is in his early 20’s, operates Renaissance Construction. In December, Lopez allegedly scammed a Snellville resident out of $7,000 and a Lilburn resident out of $10,000.
Both homeowners said they hired Lopez to do roofing repairs after they filed an insurance claim. They said Lopez convinced them to sign over the insurance checks so he could purchase materials for the job.
Both victims said Lopez never returned to complete the work and allegedly cut off all contact with them.
Investigators said the man reaches people by referrals and soliciting work door-to-door. Felony warrants for theft by conversion have been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information should call Gwinnett County Police or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
