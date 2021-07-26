FAYETTEVILLE, GA (CBS46)—Fayetteville police put out an urgent warning for law enforcement to be on the lookout for an alleged child molester.
On July 20, officers responded to a child molestation call. Detectives searched the home and obtained a warrant to arrest James Appel, 34. Police charged Appel with aggravated child molestation and incest.
Appel allegedly left the home before police arrived to arrest him, officials said.
Officers said Appel may be armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and he allegedly told someone, if he is “confronted by law enforcement, he will commit suicide.”
Detectives said Appel is possibly driving a gray 2019 VW Tiguan, with an AL temporary tag.
The vehicle is registered in Georgia with tag RXL-3095, however, police are not sure if the tag is still on the vehicle.
Appel is believed to be in the North Georgia or North Carolina area.
Police said Appel is armed and dangerous, and anyone with information should immediately call 911.
