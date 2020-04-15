CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.
According to police, a man allegedly broke into several vehicles and took items off of front porches in the area of Iron Gate Boulevard, Larrack Trace, and Tara Road in Jonesboro.
The incidents happened during the first part of April, police said.
The suspect was allegedly captured on person’s home surveillance system on April 5th near the 10000 block of Larrack Trace.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (5477).
