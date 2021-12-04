MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a driver that hit and killed a person and then left the scene Saturday afternoon.
Nandi Franklin of Mississippi was killed at approximately 2:31 p.m. after a vehicle, on the southbound side of Interstate 75, between mile marker 173 and 174, left the roadway and entered the northbound lanes, striking Franklin's vehicle traveling northbound.
Franklin died at the scene.
Police believe a light-colored, possibly silver, Toyota sedan caused the collision and left the scene.
Any information on the identity or whereabouts of the vehicle or driver, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
