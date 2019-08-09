DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.
The incident happened just after midnight Friday on Candler Road near I-20 in Decatur.
Officers said the driver drove a distance, then stopped, got out of the vehicle and ran.
“My heart is so sad for the person’s family,” said Rhonda Robinson, a resident
Investigators have not said what may have contributed to the driver hitting the person.
The pedestrian later died at a hospital.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
