Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Dollar Tree location in Atlanta.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. on February 1 at the Dollar Tree location on Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Police say the armed suspect entered the store and demanded an employee take him to a safe in the back.
After trying to find a second employee, the suspect then escorted the other employee to a front cash register.
He took the employee's cell phone and about $2,000 in cash before fleeing into a wooded area.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
