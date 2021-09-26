BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at a local CVS store Sunday afternoon.
The crime happened at 1:52 p.m. at the CVS at 4080 Bloomfield Drive.
It was reported that a man entered the store showing a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
He was able to get an undisclosed amount of money before running away.
The man was wearing dark clothes and a black cap, as seen below.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
