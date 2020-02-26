CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46)—City of South Fulton police are working to track down two men who reportedly shot a dog during a break-in at a home.
According to a Facebook post from the city of South Fulton police, officer’s responded to a suspected burglary call on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the 6300 block of Poplar Fox Court.
When officer’s arrived, they located a small dog injured inside of the home, officer’s wrote.
On video link attached to the Facebook post, a person wrote there was a break-in and a Yorkie was shot during the break-in https://bit.ly/2HWOtxP.
Police said the occupants inside of the home were not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guin at 470-809-7355
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.