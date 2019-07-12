DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen last seen on July 10.
Kordell Dawson, 14, was last seen around 8:45 a.m. in the area of the Stonehedge Estates subdivision.
He's described as a white male, standing about 5'8" tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing red shorts and a grey shirt with "DCMS" written on front.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-265-4744.
