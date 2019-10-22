DEKALB CO (CBS46)-- DeKalb County police are searching for clues after two men were shot at an apartment complex on Covington Highway.
The shooting happened Monday night, just before 10 p.m.
Detectives said while responding to a call for a man shot, officers located a man shot in the leg at the Texaco gas station on Covington Highway, near I-285.
While investigating the man shot in the leg, police said they received a report of a man fatally shot at the Enclave Apartments, also on Covington Highway, across the street from the Texaco.
According to police, both men were shot inside of the apartment, and the man who was shot in the leg ran to the Texaco to call for help.
Officers said illegal drugs were found inside of the apartment, however, detectives would like to speak with the man shot in the leg before they rule this as a drug-related shooting.
Investigators said the man killed inside of the apartment lived in the apartment, and police are working to notify his family.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
