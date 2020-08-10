ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking a man involved in a shooting that left one person in stable condition.
Police have not identified the victim, but said the person was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Officers responded to a call for a robbery on Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta.
Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a medical mask, all black clothing with duct-tape on his shirt.
