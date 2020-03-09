CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating people they believe were involved in multiple crimes, including a shooting.
According to a Facebook post from police, several people inside of a stolen black Mercedes SUV shot at a person after the person saw the suspects breaking into several cars in a parking lot on Old National Highway, just south of Godby Road.
The shooting happened on Saturday.
Police said the vehicle has been involved in other felony crimes throughout the south Fulton area, and the occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.
The stolen vehicle is a black Mercedes GLC with Florida Tag LMV-N88
Anyone with information on this vehicle or its occupants are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
