PEACHTREE CORNERS (CBS46)-- The Gwinnett County Police Department burglary unit is looking for a suspect who stole dozens of files from a small business.
On Tuesday, May 23, officers responded to a burglary at National Medical Administrators Inc., which is an adjustment and collections agency located on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found the front door to the business was smashed.
Officials say the suspect is a white man in his mid to late 20's. The man was caught on security cameras wandering through the business, looking through filing cabinets, and filling a bag with files.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-038548
