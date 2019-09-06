ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for suspects they believe were involved in a fatal shooting.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Dr. NW on August 30. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He later died at Grady Hospital.
Witnesses said they saw three men surrounding the shooting victim shortly before the incident occurred. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers, 404-577-TIPS or www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.