DULUTH (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who reportedly robbed a Chevron gas station.
The violent robbery happened 11:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Chevron located on Duluth Highway near Butner Road in Duluth, according to a press release.
Police wrote the two armed men entered the store wearing black clothing, masks, and white gloves.
The men pointed their handguns at the employee, forcing the employee to open the cash register.
After opening the cash register, one of the suspects hit the victim in the back of the head with his gun, police wrote.
Both men left the store on foot after stealing cash and cigarettes.
The incident was captured on surveillance and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
