MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused in the murder of two teens found dead inside a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day.
Aljahon Joyner, 17, was arrested on December 6 and charged with two counts of murder, one count of feticide, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Police confirmed the two victims were 19-year old Dahmir Robinson and 18-year old Savannah Fulmer. Fulmer, who was pregnant at the time, was a student at Eagles Landing High School and a popular athlete. Robinson was a 2019 graduate of Woodland High School.
Police believe the motive was a drug-related robbery.
Fulmer’s former softball coach Brittany Lewis said, “Savannah had a kind heart and a sweet spirit. She always gave me a hug and told me how much fun she was having playing the game. I will always remember her as I step on the field from here on out.”
Joyner is being held at the Henry County Jail without bail.
