NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- After more than 17 years, the Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit made an arrest in a 2002 cold case homicide.
On Sept. 20, 2002, the body of Weldon Mills, 30, of Norcross was found lying in the parking lot of the Hampton Woods Apartment Complex. Police said he died from a gunshot wound to the back of his neck. The case was assigned to the homicide unit, but no suspects were ever charged in the case.
In 2019, the Cold Case Unit supervisor along with an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office decided to revisit the case. During the course of the new investigation, the pair of investigators traveled to several different states interviewing witnesses, some who had never previously been interviewed.
As a result of the interviews, they developed enough probable cause to charge Titus Norwood, 43, with felony murder and aggravated assault. Investigators said the motive for the incident appeared to be drug-related.
Due to Titus’s transient lifestyle, investigators worked diligently to develop leads on his whereabouts.
On March 25, 2020, Lacey Police Department in Washington state arrested Titus. His extradition will be arranged through the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant Chief J.D. McClure, commander of the Criminal Investigations Sections said, “The arrest in this case illustrates the successful partnership between the Gwinnett County Police Cold Case Unit and the District Attorney’s Office. We will continue to devote our time and resources toward solving cold cases. Additionally, we hope that this arrest brings some degree of closure to the family of Mr. Mills.”
