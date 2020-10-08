ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured nearly three months ago.
The Thursday capture of 45-year-old Ricky Glass comes just two months after police secured a warrant for his arrest. Police say Glass was taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of Rosser Street in southwest Atlanta. He is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On July 22, officers responded to a person shot call at the 1300 block of Kimberly Way just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old-female shot in the leg. The female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police received an additional report of two men found shot inside of a vehicle on Cascade Road near Fairburn Road. Police say the men were later identified as Sanqueata Anderson and Demarcus Anderson.
The driver was taken to an area hospital where he had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The male passenger, 29-year-old Robert McKinzie, died at the scene.
As detectives were interviewing witnesses, a police spokesperson said they believed both shootings were connected to an altercation that occurred at an apartment on Kimberly Way.
"At this point we know it was some kind of verbal dispute that broke out in the apartment complex. And that's when the shooting happened. So we do believe the two males shot in the vehicle all related to the same incident inside the apartment on Kimberly Way," explained Atlanta Police homicide commander Lieutenant Pete Malecki during the investigation.
