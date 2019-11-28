ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery at the Velvet Taco restaurant.
Twenty-three-year-old Qwayshawn Green was was taken into custody Nov. 27. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are searching for several armed robbers after they allegedly stole…
On the evening of Nov. 23, Green and three other masked suspects entered the restaurant -- located at 77 W. Paces Ferry Road -- though the rear door, assaulted the manager, and stole $3,255 in case before fleeing on foot.
Police are still searching for the other suspects involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.