ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery at the Velvet Taco restaurant.

Twenty-three-year-old Qwayshawn Green was was taken into custody Nov. 27. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

On the evening of Nov. 23, Green and three other masked suspects entered the restaurant -- located at 77 W. Paces Ferry Road -- though the rear door, assaulted the manager, and stole $3,255 in case before fleeing on foot.

Police are still searching for the other suspects involved.