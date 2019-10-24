SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several people were taken into custody after police made a drug bust at a strip club in the City of South Fulton.
Police said they executed a search warrant at Eye Candy on Old National Highway near Godby Road just after midnight on Thursday. The search warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity at the location.
Officers seized suspected marijuana, crack, cocaine, and methamphetamine, police said.
According to the City of South Fulton police, Fulton County Schools police also assisted in the search warrant.
“The City of South Fulton has taken another step towards the elimination of organized crime in our city. The men and women of this police department serve our citizens with distinction and they have far exceeded my expectations in such a short period of time," police chief Keith Meadows said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.