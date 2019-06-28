CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad have made the largest one-time heroin bust in the history of the county.
Agents executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Wauchula Way on Thursday and found one pound of heroin mixed with fentanyl as well as 13 ounces of methamphetamines. There were also several guns found.
As agents were getting ready to bust the home, 26 year-old Jerome Allen was seen jumping out of a vehicle and running away. He was captured a short time later.
Also arrested were Edward Ball, 36, of Woodstock and Katie Marissa Zepeta, 31, also of Woodstock.
All three face charges of manufacturing heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of Xanax, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Allen is also facing charges of sale of heroin and and methamphetamine.
