MARIETTA (CBS46) -- Marietta Police say the "see something, say something" mindset recently lead them to arrest two men in the parking lot of a Walmart on Cobb Parkway.
A witness called police after suspecting a group of eight adults may have been using drugs. Officers were able to ascertain the group was traveling to Wisconsin, and that multiple people were convicted felons, one with a warrant for their return to Wisconsin.
Officers located 27 grams of powder and crack cocaine, digital scales, small baggies and $500 cash.
Two of the group members were arrested for possession of narcotics.
