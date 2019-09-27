NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covington Police have arrested four people connected to a dating app kidnapping and robbery incident.
Police say 23-year-old Ikaria Washington of Covington met a man on a dating app this week and had him come to her home where she orchestrated a robbery.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Schafer of Porterdale, 18-year-old De'andre Smith of Covington and a an unidentified juvenile. Police say when the victim arrived at Washington's home on Monday, the teens came from behind the home with a loaded gun, forced him to the back seat of his own vehicle and drove him to the Wells Fargo on Highway 142 where they used the victim's debit card to withdraw money from his account. Police say the teens pistol-whipped the man with a loaded gun which went off during a scuffle.
Police say the man was able to run away, and the suspects drove off in his car.
Police recovered the car and the victim's phone.
The four suspects are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Washington is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.