ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As we kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend, plenty of people are out on the water and the roadways and that includes law enforcement.
They’re working hard to keep everyone safe over the holiday weekend and they're letting drivers know, they're ready to stop you if you're breaking the law.
CBS46’s Brittany Edney rode along with a trooper Friday afternoon, who had written tickets for speeding and seatbelt violations within minutes.
The Georgia State Patrol says more resources will be out on the roads as part of the ‘100 Days of Heat’ campaign.
During the Memorial Day holiday weekend last year, the GSP says there were 510 crashes, with 320 people hurt. Three people were killed.
Lieutenant Maurice Raines with the Georgia State Patrol, tells CBS46 that drivers need to follow the law or be ready to pay the consequences.
"Basically, what I'm saying is if you're not going to do right thing then there's a fine for it,” said Lieutenant Raines. “If you're going to drink and drive, you're going to go to jail. If you're going to speed, you're going to get a ticket."
When we were with one of the troopers, CBS46 asked him how early in the day does he start to see drunk drivers on the roads. He said it's round the clock.
Just ten minutes later, another trooper arrested a drunk driver.
Lieutenant Raines also says if you get pulled over, you're not going to get a break.
"Everybody that gets stopped always asks the officer for a warning. Your warning is this, don't break the law and you don't have to worry about the law," said Lieutenant Raines.
Georgia lakes are also expected to be full and game wardens are working to decrease water-related deaths.
Last year, there were 57 drownings and 125 boating incidents in which ten people were killed.
Also remember that if you're going out with friends and have some drinks, get a rideshare back or decide on a designated driver.
Make sure everyone gets home safe.
