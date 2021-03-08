Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in a parking garage.
It happened on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. in a parking garage near the 200 block of East Trinity Place.
The victim told police when she arrived at the location, a man asked her to help him gain entry into the apartment building.
The man then reportedly pointed a silver gun at the woman and demanded her belongings. During the process, the man allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman, but she fought him off and he left the area.
The woman suffered a minor head injury, police said.
Decatur police said they are looking for the owner or driver of a red Cadillac STS with dark tinted windows and no tag that arrived and left the location during the time frame of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com.
