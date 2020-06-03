ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police arrested a man who allegedly opened fire inside the lobby of a downtown Atlanta hotel.
The shooting happened Wednesday just after 2 a.m. at the Hilton located on Courtland Street.
An employee at the hotel told CBS46 a guest was checked into the hotel.
After being checked in, the witness said the guest returned to the lobby and asked to see 21 Savage, an Atlanta rapper.
Moments later, according to the witness, the man opened fire, striking a clerk twice in the arm. Police said a total of five shots were fired.
The clerk was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
After the shooting, officers arrived at the scene and detained a suspect, who police described as a 29-year-old man from Virginia.
