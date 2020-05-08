ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the gunman who shot two people in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
The double shooting happened just after midnight in front of the 4 Brothers Convenience Store on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard.
According to police, there was a dispute between two men. Moments later, one man fired at least 17 shots, injuring a man and an innocent bystander.
The 29-year-old unidentified man was shot in the back and leg, and the innocent bystander, a 23-year-old female, was shot in the thigh.
The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, and the woman was able to self-transport to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was listed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have not released the motive for the shooting, and detectives are reviewing nearby surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.