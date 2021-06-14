GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who shot a man and woman.
A police spokesperson said the shooting happened on June 11.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at Destin Circle in Snellville. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives said the shooting may be the result of a domestic dispute. A police spokesperson did not provide further details on the shooting.
This is the latest in a string of domestic-related shootings in metro Atlanta.
On Sunday, a Cobb County police officer was shot and the suspect was killed when officers responded to a “domestic incident call”.
On June 11, a man was shot in Atlanta after he tried to enter his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, police said.
Also, on June 11, Atlanta police said they are investigating a possible domestic shooting that left a woman dead and a man with critical injuries.
Anyone with information on the Gwinnett County shooting is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.