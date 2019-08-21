ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta Police are looking for the person who shot a man and woman early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in southwest Atlanta near the 800 block of Smith Street.
Police said the victims were an adult male and adult female, and they were both shot in the legs.
According to police, one victim drove the other to Grady Memorial Hospital, and they both have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
