GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is in custody after a domestic violence situation involving his wife.
Brian Emanuel Sims, 45, is accused of threatening to cut his wife’s throat with a knife at a home in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane on Sunday.
He was arrested and taken to Hall County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault.
