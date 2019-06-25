Brian Emanuel Sims

Brian Emanuel Sims is charged with aggravated assault. 

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is in custody after a domestic violence situation involving his wife. 

Brian Emanuel Sims, 45, is accused of threatening to cut his wife’s throat with a knife at a home in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane on Sunday.

He was arrested and taken to Hall County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault.

