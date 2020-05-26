ROCKMART, GA (CBS46)—A Rockmart man is behind bars after police said he fatally shot another man.
According to a Facebook post from Rockmart police, Marshall Crews allegedly walked into DK’s Food Mart near Elm Street in Rockmart, and told someone he “needed an ambulance for a man he shot across the street”.
Crews reportedly told a Polk County deputy in the area, “I shot Q twice”, police wrote.
The deputy located a man who had been shot in the abdomen area.
The victim, Quenton Eutsey, was alive, and flown to Atlanta Medical Center, where he later died as a result of the shooting, according to police.
Rockmart police arrested Crews, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to process the crime scene.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.