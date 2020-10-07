ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle in Atlantic Station.
The incident happened late Wednesday night in the area of 17th Street near the Publix grocery store at the Midtown shopping center.
Police tell CBS46 that the man fired shots at a vehicle in the area but no injuries occurred. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Officers have surrounded #Atlanticstation because of shots fired and blocked off all points around 17th Street going towards the Publix. #shooting #crime #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DKZe0Jzu8J— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 8, 2020
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
