Police: Man arrested after gun 'accidentally' discharges along busy Atlanta roadway

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers arrested a man after reports of gunfire on Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
Around 5:30 a.m. on June 10, Atlanta police responded to a shots fired call on the 2100 block of Peachtree Road.
When officers arrived to scene, they approached a man walking along the roadway with a handgun in his hand.
According to police, they found a handgun a short distance from the man where he had discarded it, as he walked. Officers were able to arrest the suspect on the scene.
Police say the man admitted the weapon was his and told officers he had pulled it after an unknown man approached him aggressively. He then told them that he had dropped the weapon and it accidentally discharged. The suspect also added that he kicked the gun and it caused it to discharge again.
During the investigation, police did not locate anyone injured following the incident. The suspect was charged with Reckless Conduct and taken to City Jail.
"We are pleased by the quick response of these officers and we are proud of the work they did to safely apprehend this suspect," said the Atlanta Police Department.
If you see something say something by calling 911 or providing tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
