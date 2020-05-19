CHEROKEE CO., GA (CBS46)—A Jasper, GA man is behind bars after a K-9 tracked down the suspect in a wooded area.
According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Jesse Duckett, 29, was arrested May 13 after he allegedly ran from a motorcycle crash in Cherokee County.
A concerned citizen called 9-1-1 reporting a wrecked motorcycle in the area of Cherokee Gold Trail. The witness told police a man ran into a nearby wooded area after the crash, police wrote.
Units responded to the wreck, and determined the motorcycle was stolen out of Cherokee, NC.
Moments later, a K-9 unit came to the scene and tracked Duckett in the woods near the motorcycle wreck.
Duckett allegedly had drugs in his possession when he was arrested, police wrote.
Duckett is currently behind bars without bond facing possession of drug charges and theft by receiving.
