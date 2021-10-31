DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested the man wanted for shooting and killing another man after an altercation three weeks ago.
Police said on Oct. 11, the suspect, Jason Linear, shot and killed a man in his 30's during an attempted robbery at a gas station on Columbia Drive.
On Oct. 30, DKPD conducted a search warrant on Glenwood Road, where they located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. Police also seized four firearms.
The investigation s ongoing.
