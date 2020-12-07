A Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he left the scene of a fatal auto versus pedestrian accident.
The fatal accident happened on November 15 near the 7300 block of Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s wrote in a press release that Marquez D. Smith was driving “unlawfully too closely behind a white sedan”.
Moments later, Smith was forced into the center lane and allegedly struck a pedestrian, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office. The pedestrian later died.
“Smith left the scene and failed to stop or render aid at the time of the collision”, police noted.
Investigators tracked down Smith’s vehicle, which allegedly had damage to the front windshield, along with glass in the front seats, a Clayton County Sheriff’s department spokesperson wrote.
Additionally, the spokesperson indicated there is video footage allegedly showing Smith’s vehicle driving in the center lane at the time of the accident.
Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith at his job, Fresh Express, on Jonesboro Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.