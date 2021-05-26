SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man has been charged with human trafficking and a slew of other charges after a missing teen was found safe on Thursday, police say.
The City of South Fulton Police Department located 11-year-old Gabrielle Faith Troy Thursday morning after she was reported as a runaway. She was last seen leaving her home on May 21 around 7 p.m. Police also reported that Troy was last seen with another juvenile an hour later in the Publix Plaza on Campbellton Road.
After further investigation, authorities arrested Ernest Mack in connection with Troy's disappearance. Mack was transported to Fulton County Jail and charged with human trafficking, child molestation, statutory rape, cruelty to children, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known, the investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.