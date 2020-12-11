A man accused of shooting at law enforcement on Wednesday is now behind bars and faces several charges.
On Friday, Coweta County SWAT team with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall's Office arrested Roger Thomas Hill at a home in Coweta County.
The initial incident happened Monday morning where deputies responded to a dispute at a home on the 100 block of Boy Scout Road. According to the agency, Hill had been at the location but was nowhere to be found when they arrived.
While returning to the site of the dispute deputies encountered Hill while on a walking path in the woods.
Hill responded to the encounter by firing at least one shot towards deputies. He then ran off and has yet to resurface.
During the investigation, authorities located Hill at a home on Tinica Way along with several other residents inside on Friday. After several hours of negations, Hill would still not surrender causing authorities to deploy CS gas into the house. Authorities then entered the home and found hill inside a closet upstairs.
Hill was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggregated assault with a firearm, obstruction of officers, and theft by receiving stolen property.
