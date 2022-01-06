LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County man is in jail after allegedly robbing several jewelry stores in Gwinnett County.
Police said the latest crime by Jonathan Weston, 32, was Wednesday night at a Zales store in Sugarloaf Mills Mall.
"As the employee gave the diamond earring to Jonathan, Jonathan took the earring and took off running," said Officer Hideshi Valle with Gwinnett County Police. "A passerby attempted to stop him. He pepper sprayed her, continued out of the store."
Just last week, on the 29th, a similar incident at another store in the mall.
"He came in and was like I'm trying to get married and I'm looking for a ring for my wife," said Asif Ali, owner of Jewelry Box Outlet in Sugarloaf Mills.
Surveillance video shows a man, who police believe is Weston, checking out the jewelry.
"The ring was around $3,000 you know as a cost and retail around 8,900," said Ali.
About a minute after stepping foot in the store, video shows the man abruptly run off with something in his hand.
Thursday morning, Ali said a detective returned the stolen ring to his store after locating it at a pawn shop.
Weston is facing four counts of robbery and one count of battery.
Police believe he acted alone and he remains in the Gwinnett County Jail.
