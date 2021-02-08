Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal wreck that killed two people early Monday morning.
The single vehicle wreck happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Highway 316 Eastbound near Sugarloaf Parkway, Gwinnett County police reported.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said officers responded to the accident and found a Chevrolet Malibu, which left the roadway and struck an overhead signpost and guardrail.
Striking the signpost and guardrail caused the vehicle to roll, police said.
Two passengers died at the scene and the driver, Christian Velasquez, was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a statement from Gwinnett County police, “Velasquez was released from the hospital and arrested for DUI, two counts of Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Without a Valid License, and Reckless Driving.”
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the wreck to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.