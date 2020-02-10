GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after police say he fatally stabbed his mother.
The stabbing happened Sunday night on Chelsea Falls Lane in un-incorporated Suwanee.
Police said they initially responded to a call for a man running into the street intentionally trying to get hit by oncoming traffic.
According to Gwinnett police, when officers arrived to the call, a 45-year-old man gave police his address and told officers he stabbed his mom to death.
Police arrived at the address and discovered an 85-year old woman with injuries to her face.
Officers said the woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.
The man lived at the home with his mother, police reported.
Police have not released the victim or son’s name and detectives are working to determine a motive.
