ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police said a man named Daqiy David Benson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for shooting another man multiple times Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:05 p.m., officers responded to a man shot call at 3200 Lenox Rd NE.
ORIGINAL STORY: Male shot multiple times on Lenox Road NE in Atlanta
When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition, but police said he is stable as of Thursday.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
