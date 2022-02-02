FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested the man they believe shot a woman in another car on Metropolitan Parkway.
The suspect, identified as Antwan Leeroy Green, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, cruelty to children and reckless conduct for his involvement in the shooting incident that left Tamika Gates injured.
On Feb. 1 around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K gas station on 74 Northside Drive in reference to a person shot.
ORIGINAL STORY: Road rage incident near Mercedes-Benz Stadium ends with woman shot
When they arrived, officers were flagged down by a man who stated his wife, Gates, was shot while traveling northbound on Metropolitan Parkway at University Avenue.
Officers noticed she had apparent gunshot wounds.
She was alert and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The husband of the victim gave officers a description of the suspected shooters vehicle as it was still traveling within the area. Officers immediately caught up to the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
Officers arrested Green and located a firearm that was believed to be in the his possession during the incident.
The shooting occurred during a dispute between the Gates and Green while driving on the road.
Police said children were present in both vehicles at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.
Green is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.
