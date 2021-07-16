GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Griffin Police say 30-year-old Paulino Garcia Sanchez didn’t do what he was supposed to do.
In surveillance video, police say Garcia Sanchez was seen taking $400 from an ATM, but it didn’t belong to him. It belonged to the driver in front of him.
CBS 46 News spoke to the victim, by phone.
“I put in that I need $400. Pull the card out, take the receipt, and my phone rings,” said Astley James.
James said he got distracted and pulled his car forward, not realizing he didn’t grab his cash. James said when he turned his car back around, the green truck that was behind him, was gone.
“It happened so fast,” said James.
What some don’t realize is even if you find money, if it’s not yours, taking it is a crime.
“At no point did he make any move to call 9-1-1, you know, notify that the money had been found. He appropriated it for himself,” said Richard Powell, Griffin Police Department investigator.
It’s Georgia law, called “theft of lost or mislaid property”. It means you have to make reasonable attempts to get it back to its owner.
Attorney Page Pate says this is a misdemeanor crime, and punishable by up to 12 months in jail.
"Same exact punishment as if the person had gone into somebody else's car and taken $400 cash out of the glove compartment,” said Pate.
Police arrested Garcia Sanchez for the theft, after he was identified on social media.
Meanwhile, James says he’s still waiting to get his money back.
“If I'm in front of someone and I see they leave their money, or their card, I would actually toot them and say, ‘Hey, you left something in the machine,’” said James.
