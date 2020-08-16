ACWORTH (CBS46)—A man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting in Acworth.
According to Acworth police, officers responded to a person shot call Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m. near the 4600 block of Emerald Willow Drive.
Police said they arrived and found Zachary Shaw, 27, of Powder Springs, lying outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Shaw was rushed to Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.
Detectives said they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the crime scene.
During the course of the investigation, officers charged Brian Parker, 31, of Acworth, with felony murder, police said.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting.
