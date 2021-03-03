A 24-year-old man has found himself behind bars following a shooting that injured three people in southwest Atlanta.
On Monday, investigators located and arrested Dade Kenta Leparis who was accused of a shooting that occured on February 21.
The incident happened on the 500 block of Wells Street. When officers arrived to the scene around 4:04 p.m., they discovered Kenneth Swanson who appeared to have suffered from a minor laceration. Swanson was reported alert, conscious and breathing by Grady EMS. Swanson was taken into custody and charged with possession of an illegal narcotic; however, he not considered a suspect in the shooting, police reported.
During the investigation, authorities discovered that two men were shot at the location, but left the scene and transported themselves to the hospital. The two victims were identified as Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder.
According to officials, the initial investigation indicated that the shooting occurred during the recording of a music video.
As for Leparis, he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime for the shooting He was then transported to the Fulton County Jail without further incident.
Investigators are still working to gather the circumstances surrounding the incident.
